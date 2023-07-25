Open conclusion recorded in Richard Okorogheye inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Open conclusion recorded in Richard Okorogheye inquest

By Press Association
Richard Okorogheye was found dead in April 2021 (Family handout/PA)
A student drowned in a pond in Epping Forest but mystery surrounds how he came to be in the water, with an inquest recording an open conclusion.

Richard Okorogheye, 19, was found in Wake Valley Pond in Essex on April 5 2021, two weeks after he went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on the evening of March 22.

Essex area coroner Sean Horstead said he was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Mr Okorogheye died on March 23 before he was reported missing, based on information including the last activity of his phone.

Computer science student Mr Okorogheye, who was enrolled at Oxford Brookes University, had sickle cell anaemia.

He left the block of flats where he lived at 8.34pm on March 22, 2021 while his mother was on a night shift as a nurse, the hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Richard Okorogheye
Richard Okorogheye was a computer science student (Family handout/PA)

He took a bus to a shop to buy rum, wine and cigarettes, then visited the address of a female sex worker where he paid £300 for two one-hour sessions.

The woman, who police spoke to, said that Mr Okorogheye did not have full sex but had a massage and was drinking at the premises.

She said the student was “in good spirits” and said he would call his mother while in a minicab on the way home, the coroner said.

Mr Okorogheye left the address at 11.36pm and took a minicab to Loughton in Essex, where he was dropped near the Victoria Tavern pub.

Driver Mohammed Halas said his passenger “appeared well, didn’t engage in conversation, just sat in the back of the car listening to something on his earphones”, the coroner said.

Mr Halas said the journey took around one hour and he dropped off his fare at 12.29am.

The coroner said: “We will sadly never know why he was in Epping and why he walked to that destination.

“We will also not know how he found himself in the water.

“We are in the realms of speculation.

“It’s possible he tripped and fell.”

He continued: “What we do know from the evidence is he wasn’t a swimmer, didn’t like water and encouraged his mother to facilitate him not having to do swimming lessons.

“It adds to the mystery of how he found himself on the edge of this small lake and found himself tragically and fatally in the waters.”

He said he had “no hesitation of coming to the conclusion there’s no third-party involvement in this case”.

The coroner said it appeared from the evidence that Mr Okorogheye, who was referred to at the inquest as Richard Christian at the request of family members who attended, “wasn’t particularly enjoying (his university) course and wasn’t particularly getting on well with it”.

He said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Okorogheye had wanted to take his own life.

Recording an open conclusion, Mr Horstead said Mr Okorogheye died in the early hours of March 23 2021 when he entered Wake Valley Pond and drowned.

“The means by which the deceased came to be in the water couldn’t be ascertained,” he said.

He praised the “strength and fortitude” of the student’s mother Evidence Joel and offered his “most sincere condolences”.

The coroner said he had heard from representatives of the Met Police regarding missing person investigations.

He said there had been “lessons to be learned” but that steps had already been taken, including reminders to some of those involved of their responsibilities, and he was told of plans for a centralised hub for vulnerable missing person cases, due to be active by the end of 2023.

He indicated that based on what he had heard, he would not be writing a report for the prevention of future deaths.