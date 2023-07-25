Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor in court on firearms charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor in court on firearms charges

By Press Association
Godwin Emefiele, suspended Central Bank governor, leaves after a court hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP/PA)
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor appeared in court on Tuesday in Lagos on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

Godwin Emefiele was suspended in early June by Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu and subsequently detained by Nigeria’s secret police.

He was brought to the court in Lagos, carrying a Bible, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nigeria Central Bank
Godwin Emefiele, suspended Central Bank governor, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition (Sunday Alamba/AP/PA)

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, then granted him bail despite objections from the attorney general’s office. The case was adjourned until November and the start of Emefiele’s trial.

Emefiele’s appearance in court was his first in public since June 10, when he was detained by police.

The secret police had filed two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition against Emefiele. The charge was a far lesser offence than the alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes which the agency had accused him of last year. Both those charges carry long prison terms.

President Bola Tinubu removed Emefiele shortly after taking office and ordered an investigation.

The governor was arrested a day later, on June 10, and has been in detention since then. The detention prompted criticisms of the secret police and a legal tussle between the governor and the agency.

Abiola Gbemisola, a Lagos-based financial analyst, said the governor’s trial could negatively impact on the Central Bank of Nigeria at a time when the country is looking to attract more foreign investors.