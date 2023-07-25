DeSantis in four-car crash while travelling to campaign event in Tennessee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DeSantis in four-car crash while travelling to campaign event in Tennessee

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in a car accident on Tuesday but was not injured, his campaign said (Charlie Neibergall/AP/PA)

US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee but was uninjured as he travelled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

The crash happened before 8.15am when traffic slowed on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another, police said.

All the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles taking Mr DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event, they said.

The Republican White House hopeful was not hurt, according to Chattanooga police, Florida law enforcement protecting the governor and DeSantis campaign spokesperson Bryan Griffin.

Election 2024 DeSantis Utah
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis continued on to his campaign event after the accident (Meg Kinnard/AP/PA)

Mr DeSantis continued on to the campaign event. A female staff member who suffered a minor injury in the crash was treated at the event, police said.

The governor’s staff and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s agents, who are required by Florida law to provide security for the governor and his immediate family, “all have been cleared with no significant injuries,” department spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said.

One of the department’s agents was driving the governor’s vehicle, she said.

Representatives for Mr DeSantis’ campaign did not offer more details about the accident.

Mr DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee as he prioritises Super Tuesday states in his campaigning. Super Tuesday, held on March 5 next year, is when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs of any day in the primary cycle.

Earlier this month, Mr DeSantis addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state Republican dinner in Nashville.

The Florida governor, who has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the Republican presidential contest, was expected to be at a fundraiser at a private home in Chattanooga on Tuesday.

Mr DeSantis’ team has raised 150 million dollars (£116 million) for his presidential ambitions so far.