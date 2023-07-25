Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in October, according to the Kremlin (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, a top Kremlin official has announced.

Russian news agencies quoted Mr Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying the trip will be timed to coincide with a “One Belt, One Road” forum in China.

Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative involves infrastructure projects to connect Asia with European and African countries.

Mr Ushakov said Mr Putin also plans to travel to Turkey at some point to fulfil a promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although the dates for that visit have not been decided yet.

In addition, the the Kremlin received an invitation for Mr Putin to participate in a Group of 20 summit in India in September, he said. The Russian leader’s in-person attendance has not been ruled out, although the format of Mr Putin’s participation is still “unclear”, Mr Ushakov said.

China Algeria
Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited Vladimir Putin in Russia (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP/PA)

The announcement of Mr Putin’s travel plans came days after South African officials said he had agreed to miss an economic summit in their country next month because of an arrest warrant the International Criminal Court issued against him.

The ICC has accused Mr Putin of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

As a signatory to the treaty that established the international court, South Africa would either be obligated to arrest the Russian leader if he set foot there or put in a position of flouting its responsibility.

Staying away from the summit could be viewed as embarrassing for Mr Putin, who is now expected to be the only leader of a country in the BRICS bloc of developing economies not to attend. Moscow has dismissed the warrant and said it does not recognise the ICC’s jurisdiction.

China, Turkey and India are not signatories to the Rome Statute, so Mr Putin can travel to those countries more easily.

An October visit would take Mr Putin to China seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping went to Moscow on a three-day visit.

The two also met in person in September 2022 on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan. Before that, Mr Putin met Mr Xi while attending the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, weeks before he sent troops into Ukraine.

China has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, even while it has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia.

Beijing has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused Nato and the US of provoking Putin’s military action.

China has also proposed a peace plan that was largely dismissed by Ukraine’s allies, who insisted that Moscow must withdraw its forces from the neighbouring country as a condition for peace.