Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

By Press Association
President Joe Biden’s dog Commander looks out from a White House balcony (Carolyn Kaster/AP/PA)
US President Joe Biden’s dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.

The conservative watchdog Judicial Watch on Tuesday released nearly 200 pages of Secret Service records that it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The group said made the filing after the agency “failed to respond adequately” to its request last December for records about biting incidents involving the purebred German shepherd.

The group said it filed the request after receiving a tip about Commander’s behaviour.

Biden
US President Joe Biden was given Commander in December 2021 as a gift from his brother James (Susan Walsh/AP/PA)

The White House and the Secret Service appeared to play down the situation on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said in an email that the White House complex is a “unique and often stressful environment” for family pets and that the Biden family was “working through ways to make this situation better for everyone”.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a separate email that his agency has for the past several presidents “navigated how best to operate around family pets and these incidents are no exception. We take the safety and wellbeing of our employees extremely seriously”.

The Secret Service provides security protection for the president and his family, and scores of its officers are posted around the executive mansion and its sprawling grounds.

Mr Biden received Commander in December 2021 as a gift from his brother James. The president’s previous dog, another German shepherd named Major, had been sent to live with friends in Delaware after some biting incidents of his own involving Secret Service officers and White House staff.

On November 3, 2022, a Secret Service official emailed colleagues that Commander had bitten a uniformed officer twice — on the upper right arm and thigh. Staff from the White House medical unit treated the officer and decided to have the individual taken to a hospital.

A note the following day added details about the attack, including that the officer who was bitten used a steel cart to protect himself from another attack. The officer later was placed on several days of restricted duty based on doctors’ advice.

Alexander said the Bidens have been working with the Secret Service and the White House residence staff “on additional leashing protocols and training” for Commander, as well as establishing designated areas where he can run around for exercise.

“The president and first lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family and the country safe,” Alexander added.

Commander is often seen being handled by the White House’s chief groundskeeper.