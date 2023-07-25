US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

By Press Association
Police workers search the grounds at the home of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, Long Island (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)
An intense police search of the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann is now complete, authorities said on Tuesday as they ended a 12-day hunt for evidence.

Their search involved digging up the garden and the discovery of a basement vault containing hundreds of weapons kept by the man accused of killing at least three women more than a decade ago.

At a press conference outside the Massapequa Park home where Heuermann lived with his wife and two children, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said police had found a “tremendous amount of information” during their search.

He declined to describe the bulk of the material, but said there was not a “singular piece of evidence” that jumped out to him.

Long Island Serial Killings
Authorities working at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, Long Island (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)

The search turned up at least 279 weapons kept inside a thick basement vault large enough for a person to walk into, Mr Tierney said.

Police took boxes of additional evidence from the house, which he described as a “very cluttered environment”.

An effort in recent days to dig up the back garden in search of possible clues about where the murders were committed did not yield any “large items of evidence”, he added.

A coalition of police agencies have been searching the property since July 14, when Heuermann was arrested and charged with killing three women – Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman – and dumping their bodies along a remote stretch of coastal highway near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors identified him as the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann, who worked as an architect in Manhattan, has denied the charges through his lawyer.

The killings, all of which involved women engaged in sex work, happened while Heuermann’s family members were out of town, according to court papers. There is no indication his wife or children had knowledge of the alleged crimes, Mr Tierney said.

During the search, police used a scanning technology to identify “disturbances” in the ground outside Heuermann’s property, Mr Tierney said. An excavator dug up the land, and investigators with shovels could be seen scraping through freshly upturned earth.

“There was nothing of note taken from the back yard,” he said. “As far as remains, there is a whole entire trace analysis we have to go through with the house with regard to hair fibres, DNA, blood, which we’ll have to await the results of.”

Police were also seen pulling a large doll encased in glass and a portrait of a woman with a bruise on her face from the house. Tierney said it would be “quite some time” before all of the evidence could be tested for forensics.

The end of the search comes as police in Las Vegas and South Carolina are beginning their own investigations into whether the suspect may have been connected to any unresolved cases. Heuermann owns a timeshare in Las Vegas and planned to retire in a remote area of South Carolina, where his brother currently lives.

Mr Tierney declined to discuss specifics in the other cases on Tuesday, but noted the investigation “is not limited to New York state”.

Heuermann is due back in court on August 1.