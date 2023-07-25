Great things are coming – Justin Thomas vows to rediscover his ‘mojo’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great things are coming – Justin Thomas vows to rediscover his ‘mojo’

By Press Association
Justin Thomas thinks good things are around the corner despite his current form (DavidDavies/PA)
Two-time major winner Justin Thomas insists great things are coming despite his recent poor form as he prepares for the 3M Open this week.

Thomas made a miserable exit from the Open last week at Hoylake after not making the cut, shooting a score of 11 over par, and questions over his form have been asked recently.

The American is also fighting for his place in the Ryder Cup which gets underway at the end of September.

Justin Thomas tees off in practice for the 2018 Ryder Cup
Justin Thomas has starred at the last two Ryder Cups (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas has been a key member for Team USA for the last two editions but has missed four cuts in his last six tournaments and is currently 13th in the qualification standings.

But Thomas thinks good things are around the corner and told a press conference: “I really feel like great things are coming.

“Obviously I’ve had not very many results or not much positives to show. I’ve played a lot better golf than I feel like the scores and finishes have shown. I mean, it was just a couple events ago in the Travelers I finished in the top 10.

“I’m doing a lot of things pretty well. I’ve got to kind of just get over that hurdle. Feel like I’m very, very close, I am. Hopefully this is the week that it all clicks and comes together.”

Thomas requires a late push to qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs as he sits five places outside the top 70, alongside fellow big name Shane Lowry who is also pushing for a position.

Thomas continued: “I feel like I’m just right there to kind of break it through – a little inner confidence or mojo, if you will.

“I’m not going to get that at home sitting on the couch, so I just kind of need to play my way through it a little bit.

“First off, this is an unbelievable opportunity for me, kind of behind the eight-ball, and my end goal is to make the Tour Championship like it is every year.

“It’s not like I’m just playing to try to get into the first play-offs event. I want to be in Atlanta and I’m going to have to get there somehow.”