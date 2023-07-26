Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured in win over young Manchester United team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured in win over young Manchester United team

By Press Association
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United in San Diego (Gregory Bull, AP)
Wrexham secured a memorable 3-1 victory against Manchester United’s youngsters but are sweating on the fitness of star striker Paul Mullin.

Ryan Reynolds was unable to make the San Diego friendly but fellow owner Rob McElhenney was in attendance as the League Two new boys triumphed at sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham against a United side mostly comprised of Under-21 players, with Marc Jurado scoring for Travis Binnion’s side on a night when Dan Gore was sent off.

Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore battles Wrexham forward Ollie Palmer, left, during the first half of the club friendly in San Diego (Gregory Bull, AP)

That second half red card seemed harsh, especially after the referee decided to only book goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for clumsily bringing down Mullin early on.

The Wrexham star required lengthy treatment before groggily walking off the field with an oxygen mask around his neck, with Lee and Hayden giving Phil Parkinson’s men a half-time lead.

United boss Erik ten Hag watched from the bench as Gore was sent off for a tackle on Andy Cannon early in a second half that saw Dalby head home from close range in front of a 34,248 crowd.