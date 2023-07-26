Water near Florida may have set world record for warmest sea temperature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water near Florida may have set world record for warmest sea temperature

By Press Association
The water temperature at the tip of Florida has hit hot tub levels, exceeding 37.8C (100F) for two days in a row, and meteorologists said it could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA/AP)
The water temperature at the tip of Florida has hit hot tub levels, exceeding 37.8C (100F) for two days in a row.

Meteorologists said it could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured, although there are some issues with the reading.

Just 26 miles (40km) away, scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida – devastating coral bleaching and even some death in what had been one of the Florida Keys’ most resilient reefs.

A turtle swims near coral, some partially white or pink, that are signs of bleaching, at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Florida (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA/AP)

Climate change has been setting temperature records across the globe this month.

Weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial, and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, meteorologists said.

But the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 38.4C (101.1F) on Monday evening, according to National Weather Service meteorologist George Rizzuto.

On Sunday night the same buoy showed an online reading of 37.9C (100.2F).

“It seems plausible,” Mr Rizzuto said. “That is a potential record.”

Experimentally outplanted corals near Miami in January 2023, left, and the same coral in July 2023, after suffering from bleaching (Allyson DeMerlis/Michael Studivan/NOAA/University of Miami/AP)

While there are no official water temperature records, a 2020 study listed a 37.6C (99.7F) mark in Kuwait Bay in July 2020 as the world’s highest recorded sea surface temperature.

Mr Rizzuto said a new record from Florida is plausible because nearby buoys measured in the 36.7C-37.2C (98F-99F) range.

Yale Climate Connections meteorologist Jeff Masters said: “This is a hot tub. I like my hot tub around 100F/101F (37.8C/38.3C). That’s what was recorded yesterday.”

Hot tub maker Jacuzzi recommends water between 37.8C and 38.9C (100F and 102F).

“We’ve never seen a record-breaking event like this before,” Mr Masters said.

But he and University of Miami tropical meteorologist Brian McNoldy said that, while the hot temperatures fit with what is happening around Florida, it may not be accepted as a record because the area is shallow, has sea grasses in it and may be influenced by warm land in the nearby Everglades National Park.

Nevertheless, Mr McNoldy said: “It’s amazing.”

Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida – coral bleaching and some death (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA/AP)

The fact that two 100F measurements were taken on consecutive days gives credence to the readings, he said. Water temperatures have been in the upper 90s in the area for more than two weeks.

There are not many coral reefs in Manatee Bay, but, elsewhere in the Florida Keys, scientists diving at Cheeca Rocks found bleaching and even death in some of the Keys’ most resilient corals, said Ian Enochs, head of the coral programme at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.

NOAA researcher Andrew Ibarra, who took his kayak to the area because of the hot water, said: “I found that the entire reef was bleached out. Every single coral colony was exhibiting some form of paling, partial bleaching or full out bleaching.”

Some coral had even died, he said.

This is on top of bleaching seen last week by the University of Miami as NOAA increased the level of alert for coral problems earlier this month.

A dead coral at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Florida, in July 2023 (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA/AP)

Until the 1980s coral bleaching was mostly unheard of around the globe yet “now we’ve reached the point where it’s become routine”, Mr Enochs said.

Bleaching, which does not kill coral but weakens it and could lead to death, occurs when water temperatures pass the low 30s Celsius (upper 80s Fahrenheit), he added.

“This is more, earlier than we have ever seen,” he said. “I’m nervous by how early this is occurring.”

It comes as sea surface temperatures worldwide have broken monthly records for heat in April, May and June, according to NOAA.

And temperatures in the North Atlantic are off the charts – as much as 5C-6C (9F-11F) warmer than normal in some spots near Newfoundland, Mr McNoldy said.