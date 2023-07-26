Teenager arrested for murder as 17-year-old dies after Sussex village stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested for murder as 17-year-old dies after Sussex village stabbing

By Press Association
Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed at a Sussex village address at the weekend (PA)
A teenager who was stabbed in a Sussex village has died days after the incident as police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

The 17-year-old boy was fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously assaulted at an address in Warnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday, July 23 and died on Tuesday, July 25.

Two 16-year-old boys were first arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and one has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder, while the other is being treated as a witness and will face no further action.

A 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police officers previously said the incident, on Marches Road, was believed to be an “isolated incident”, which does not pose a threat to the wider community.

Detective chief inspector Kimball Edey, who is leading the investigation from Surrey and Sussex’s major crime team, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know that there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and are keen to speak to them.

“Further arrests have been made in this case, and we ask the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police via the Major Incident Public Portal here or call 01273 470101 and quote “Operation Ketley.”

People can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.