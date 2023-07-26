Ex-boss of police watchdog accused of rape in 1980s to face trial next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-boss of police watchdog accused of rape in 1980s to face trial next year

By Press Association
Former IOPC director Michael Lockwood, 64, is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of rape against a 14-year-old girl in 1980s (PA)
The former head of the police watchdog faces trial at the Old Bailey next summer for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

Michael Lockwood is accused of nine sexual offences dating back to when he worked as a part-time lifeguard at a Humberside sport centre.

They are six counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape, all relating to a woman who was aged 14 at the time.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 1985 and March 1986 when the defendant was aged 25 and 26.

Now aged 64, Lockwood appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker for a preliminary hearing.

Wearing a maroon tie, white shirt and dark suit, he stood to confirm his identity and then remained standing in the dock throughout the hearing.

Michael Lockwood court case
Former IOPC director Michael Lockwood, 64, arrives at the Old Bailey in central London for the preliminary hearing in his case (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The senior judge rejected a prosecution application to transfer the case to the North East circuit where the original offences are alleged to have taken place.

He set a trial of up to three weeks at the Old Bailey from July 1, 2024 and a further day-long pre-trial hearing on a date to be fixed in December.

The defendant, who has previously indicated not guilty pleas to the charges against him, was granted continued unconditional bail.

Lockwood had stepped down as director-general at the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) last December after it emerged he was the subject of a police probe into historical allegations of sexual abuse.

The defendant, of Epsom, Surrey, was the first director-general appointed to lead the IOPC when it replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018.

He was previously chief executive of the London Borough of Harrow in north-west London.