Giant hopscotch trails painted to celebrate 650 years of Bristol as a city

Giant hopscotch trails have been painted to celebrate 650 years of Bristol receiving independent rights.

The installations, in Queen Square, Castle Park and College Green in the city, feature 650 tiles laid out in the traditional playground game.

Each hopscotch has been sprayed onto the grass in white paint, with the hundreds of tiles forming the shape of the numbers 650.

The numbers signify the anniversary of King Edward III granting rights and privileges to Bristol by royal charter in 1373.

One giant hopscotch is on College Green (Under The Wing Productions/PA)

Until this time, Bristol was divided geographically and administratively by the River Avon. The charter gave Bristol and its suburbs jurisdiction independent from authorities in Gloucestershire and Somerset.

Vicky Lee, head of Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) said: “With the summer holidays just around the corner, we’ve introduced hopscotch to our green spaces as a free-to-attend and must-do summer activity for families.

“Hopscotchers can enjoy the unique installation and then take a look around all of the fantastic retail and hospitality businesses nearby.

“We’re looking forward to transforming our city into a giant playground and see Bristolians come together, say Happy Birthday to Bristol and celebrate as a city – supporting our local businesses in the process.”

The trail will run in the city from the final week of July and throughout August.