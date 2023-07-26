Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

By Press Association
EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has opened an inquiry into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month in which hundreds of people died (Hellenic Coast Guard/AP)
EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has opened an inquiry into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month in which hundreds of people died (Hellenic Coast Guard/AP)

The European Union’s official watchdog has opened an inquiry into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month in which hundreds of people died.

Migrant crossings in unseaworthy boats organised by human traffickers from northern Africa have surged this year, with massive loss of life.

EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly wants her investigation to make clear to the public “who is accountable for these deaths” as Frontex has unclear jurisdiction and limits to its authority over member states like Greece when it comes to addressing the needs of those in distress at sea.

Key questions raised by the tragedy in the Mediterranean include to what extent Frontex could have been more involved in the rescue, what exactly did it communicate to the Greek authorities, and what level of responsibility, if any, the EU agency has for the shipwreck.

Ms O’Reilly said: “A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths.”

As many as 750 people may have been on board the migrant ship that sank on June 14. So far, 82 bodies have been recovered and hundreds are still missing. Just over 100 survived.

Greece has been widely criticised for not trying to save the migrants before the sinking in international waters.

Officials in Athens say the passengers refused any help and insisted on proceeding to Italy, adding that it would have been too dangerous to try to evacuate hundreds of unwilling people from an overcrowded ship.

The ombudsman’s probe comes on top of Greek authorities looking into the responsibilities of their own coastguard in the tragedy.

Ms O’Reilly said: “It has been reported that in this instance Frontex alerted the Greek authorities to the ship’s presence and offered assistance but it is not clear what else it could or should have done.”

Any new analysis coming out of the investigation could help those adrift in the Mediterranean in the future, she added.