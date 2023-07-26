Trial date set for four men accused of attacking NHS worker who was ‘hit by car’

A trial date has been set for four men charged with attacking an NHS worker who was allegedly hit by a car as he walked to a bus stop.

Phillip Adams, 25, Patrick James, 21, Jordan McCarthy, 21, and Daniel Whereatt, 49, are all accused of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 24.

Mr Tjitendero, an aspiring musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on July 22 2020.

Katungua Tjitendero suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack (PA)

He suffered a broken leg and nose and extensive facial injuries in the alleged attack in Monks Park Avenue in the Horfield area of Bristol.

James is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to another man, Julian Ford, in Broadlands Drive in the Lawrence Weston area of the city on July 12 2020.

All four defendants appeared before Bristol Crown Court for a hearing on Wednesday morning.

They did not enter pleas and spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

Judge Moira Macmillan told them: “The position is that a trial date has been set for September 2 next year with a trial estimate of four weeks.”

Anjali Gohil appeared for the prosecution during the hearing.

Jenny Tallentire appeared for Whereatt, of Bedminster, Bristol; while Mark Worsley represented Adams, of Southmead, Bristol; Mary Cowe appeared for James, of Lawrence Weston; and Kannan Siva for McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston.

The trial will take place at Bristol Crown Court.