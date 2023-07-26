Trial date set for four men accused of attacking NHS worker who was ‘hit by car’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial date set for four men accused of attacking NHS worker who was ‘hit by car’

By Press Association
The case was heard before Bristol Crown Court (PA)
A trial date has been set for four men charged with attacking an NHS worker who was allegedly hit by a car as he walked to a bus stop.

Phillip Adams, 25, Patrick James, 21, Jordan McCarthy, 21, and Daniel Whereatt, 49, are all accused of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 24.

Mr Tjitendero, an aspiring musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on July 22 2020.

Katungua Tjitendero suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack (PA)

He suffered a broken leg and nose and extensive facial injuries in the alleged attack in Monks Park Avenue in the Horfield area of Bristol.

James is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to another man, Julian Ford, in Broadlands Drive in the Lawrence Weston area of the city on July 12 2020.

All four defendants appeared before Bristol Crown Court for a hearing on Wednesday morning.

They did not enter pleas and spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

Judge Moira Macmillan told them: “The position is that a trial date has been set for September 2 next year with a trial estimate of four weeks.”

Anjali Gohil appeared for the prosecution during the hearing.

Jenny Tallentire appeared for Whereatt, of Bedminster, Bristol; while Mark Worsley represented Adams, of Southmead, Bristol; Mary Cowe appeared for James, of Lawrence Weston; and Kannan Siva for McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston.

The trial will take place at Bristol Crown Court.