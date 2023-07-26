Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

By Press Association
A fire on the freight ship Fremantle Highway, carrying nearly 3,000 cars, was burning out of control on Wednesday in the North Sea (Kustwacht Nederland/Coastguard Netherlands via AP/PA)
A fire on the freight ship Fremantle Highway, carrying nearly 3,000 cars, was burning out of control on Wednesday in the North Sea (Kustwacht Nederland/Coastguard Netherlands via AP/PA)

A fire on board a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control in the North Sea on Wednesday, the Dutch coast guard said.

One crew member was reported to have died, with several others injured, and officials were working to save the vessel from sinking.

Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.

Some of the crew jumped off the ship’s deck into the sea and were picked up by a lifeboat, the lifeboat’s captain told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Some suffered broken bones, burns and breathing problems and were taken to hospitals in the northern Netherlands, emergency services said.

“Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control,” coast guard spokeswoman Lea Versteeg told the Associated Press in a telephone interview.

“But it’s all depending on weather and the damage to the vessel, so we’re currently working out how we can make sure that … the least bad situation is going to happen.”

Asked if it is possible the ship could sink, Ms Versteeg said: “It’s a scenario we’re taking into account and we’re preparing for all scenarios.”

By early afternoon, two ships were alongside the freighter hosing down its sides in an attempt to cool them, the coast guard said, but firefighters were still unable to attempt to extinguish flames on the ship and smoke was billowing out of its hold.

The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremenhaven to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire some 17 miles (27km) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.

The location is close to a chain of Dutch and German islands popular with tourists in the shallow Wadden Sea, a World Heritage-listed area described by Unesco as “the largest unbroken system of intertidal sand and mud flats in the world” and “one of the most important areas for migratory birds in the world”.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, and it was not clear how the crew member’s death occurred.

Ms Versteeg said: “It’s carrying cars – 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy.”

Images taken from shore showed a long plume of grey smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.

One towing ship managed to establish a connection with the freighter to hold it in place.

Ms Versteeg went on: “We hope that the fire will be under control or will die out and that we can get the vessel in a safe location, but it’s all uncertain what’s going to happen now.”

The coast guard said in a statement that salvage companies and water authorities are “looking at the best ways to limit the damage as much as possible”.

Authorities in Germany were also on alert, German news agency dpa reported.

“We are monitoring the situation,” a spokesman for the German sea disaster command in the northern city of Cuxhaven said, adding that they have offered support to the Dutch authorities.

He said rescue ships and task forces are ready to help if needed, but that no decision has been made on whether to send them.