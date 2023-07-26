That looks very much like my husband, says Queen as King is depicted in pie form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
That looks very much like my husband, says Queen as King is depicted in pie form

By Press Association
The pie depicting the King was entered into a contest as part of the Sandringham Flower Show (Daniel Leal/PA)
The King met his likeness in pie form when he toured the Sandringham Flower Show with the Queen – who gave the pastry portrait the thumbs up.

Charles and Camilla came across the baked attraction when they visited the annual event first staged 140 years ago to showcase the horticultural skills of royal workers on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The show now judges a range of exhibits, from flowers and vegetables to cakes and other baked treats, and visitors can also enjoy other attractions, from motorcycle and falconry displays to stalls highlighting local charities and organisations.

Camilla laughed as she spotted the pie depicting her husband the King (Daniel Leal/PA)

The rudimentary pie had been entered in the category “a dainty dish to set before a king”, and featured a face with large ears and a crown.

When Camilla saw the entry, which was not placed, she joked: “That looks very much like my husband.”

The couple arrived at the show in the traditional carriage and spent much of their time greeting the crowds patiently waiting behind barriers.

Charles met with well-wishers during his time at the show (Daniel Leal/PA)

In the tent showcasing the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), which the late Queen supported as president, the couple were given some homemade sweet treats like slices of cake.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, expressed her hope that Camilla will follow in the late Queen’s footsteps and become president.

She said: “We’re hoping to have a royal president, we’re very hopeful – that would be a great day.”