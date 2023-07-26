Sunak promises to act ‘as swiftly as possible’ as he is heckled at blood inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak promises to act ‘as swiftly as possible’ as he is heckled at blood inquiry

By Press Association
Campaigners gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims to be authorised by Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
Campaigners gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims to be authorised by Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak was heckled as he vowed to pay compensation to victims of the “appalling” contaminated blood scandal “as swiftly as possible” following their decades of suffering.

The Prime Minister’s promise that the Government’s work “continues at pace” was laughed at by attendees of the Infected Blood Inquiry as victims and relatives question the delays to setting out a full compensation scheme.

Thousands of people died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Infected Blood Inquiry
Campaigners gathered as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave evidence to the Infected Blood inquiry (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Sunak declined to give a timeframe for a compensation scheme as he said he did not want to add to a “litany of broken promises and dashed expectations”.

He recognised the scandal is not just about “historic wrongs”, accepting that every four days someone dies as a result with only an interim payments scheme established so far.

Asked by inquiry counsel Jenni Richards KC if he understands if justice delayed is justice denied, he said victims have been “let down for decades by successive governments”.

“The Government is committed and I am committed to acting as swiftly as possible,” he told the hearing in Westminster.

But the audience groaned and one person said “you don’t listen” as he was scrutinised over the delay.

One round of laughter came after he said “extensive” work across Government had been undertaken so it can act as quickly as possible, adding “that work continues at pace”.

He said the Government would wait until the conclusion of the official inquiry – expected in the autumn – before setting out further details.

Mr Sunak was also heckled as he seemingly tried to distance himself from the delays.

Ms Richards asked: “Over three years and still no concrete compensation framework insights and no information about what it might look like. Is that good enough?”

The audience groaned as Mr Sunak answered: “Now, having not been at the time responsible for initiating this inquiry in 2018, 2017 when it was announced and determining its terms of reference, it’s hard for me to second guess the process that was envisaged at the time or what I would have done differently.”

He continued: “Now, of course I appreciate that people want to see action as soon as humanly possible. I can entirely sympathise with that.

“And so the sooner the better, for sure. And of course, this has been going on for decades.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak gave evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff told those watching the evidence that there is a tradition of “respecting the witness” as he acknowledged the “evidence is emotive to many of you”.

Mr Sunak faced questions over correspondence about preparing for the “inevitable” compensation scheme sent to him by Penny Mordaunt, then paymaster general, when he was chancellor in 2020.

The Prime Minister said officials dealt with the inquiries.

The Infected Blood Inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK developed HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products.

About 2,900 people have since died.

Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Sir Brian has said an interim compensation scheme should be widened so more people – including orphaned children and parents who lost children – can be compensated.

He said in April he was taking the unusual step of making the recommendation ahead of the publication of the full report into the scandal so that victims would not face any more delays.

Under the initial scheme, only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.