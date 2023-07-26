Rise in proportion of people too ill to work who have multiple health conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Rise in proportion of people too ill to work who have multiple health conditions

By Press Association
The most prevalent condition among economically inactive people with long-term illness is depression, bad nerves or anxiety (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly four in 10 people in the UK not able to work due to long-term sickness are suffering from multiple health conditions, a higher proportion than before the Covid-19 pandemic, new analysis suggests.

More than 2.5 million people are currently estimated to have stopped working or are not looking for work due to long-term illness, up by over 400,000 since the start of 2020.

The rise has continued even though the overall number of individuals in the UK workforce classed as “economically inactive” has been falling for several months.

Some 38% of those unable to work due to long-term sickness in January to March 2023 – 937,000 people – were likely to have five or more health conditions, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 34% in the equivalent period in 2019.

The figures “suggest that many people have interlinked and complex health issues, which might mean that they have more than one health barrier to hinder their return to the world of work,” according to ONS analyst Darren Morgan.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

The most prevalent condition is depression, bad nerves or anxiety, with more than half of those inactive due to long-term sickness (53%) reporting this in January to March 2023.

This compares with 12% of the working-age population as a whole.

Most of those with depression, bad nerves or anxiety reported it as a secondary health condition rather than their main one, however.

There are “clear patterns” when looking at combinations of health conditions among people not working or looking for work due to long-term sickness, the ONS found.

More than two-thirds (70%) of those with a main health condition that was musculoskeletal in nature – such as problems with back or neck – reported having more than one type of these conditions.

Some 58% of those with back or neck problems as their main health condition also reported having issues with their legs or feet, while 56% of people with mental illness as their main health condition also said they suffered from depression, bad nerves or anxiety.

“It is for others to decide what the policy response should be, but our new figures shine a light on an important issue holding people back from returning to work,” Mr Morgan added.