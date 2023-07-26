Dozens of cyclists set off on ride to remember murdered MP Jo Cox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dozens of cyclists set off on ride to remember murdered MP Jo Cox

By Press Association
The parents of murdered MP Jo Cox have waved off around 80 cyclists taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in her memory (Jo Cox Foundation/PA)
The parents of murdered MP Jo Cox have waved off around 80 cyclists taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in her memory (Jo Cox Foundation/PA)

The parents of murdered MP Jo Cox have waved off around 80 cyclists taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in her memory.

The riders, aged 15 to 77 and including 31 women, set off on Wednesday from the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton in the Batley and Spen constituency Mrs Cox represented until her murder in 2016.

They are due to reach Buxton in Derbyshire on Wednesday evening and arrive in London on Sunday, climbing a total of 15,000 feet along the way.

The ride aims to keep alive the legacy of the former Labour MP, who was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist, by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her, organisers said.

Mrs Cox’s parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said: “We’re thrilled that The Jo Cox Way becomes more popular each year.

“To see so many people of all ages from so many different backgrounds making such an amazing effort to remember Jo is wonderful.

Riders gather for the start of The Jo Cox Way 2023 (The Jo Cox Way/PA)

“Every year the cyclists show that Jo’s values of fairness and respect, and that we have ‘more in common’, are as important now as ever.”

They added: “The ride is really important for our family because it shows what an impact Jo had, and still has, on different individuals and communities.”

Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who was elected to represent her sister’s old seat in a 2021 by-election, said: “Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits and also helps combat loneliness and isolation – causes Jo was passionate about.

Kim Leadbeater MP addresses riders ahead of The Jo Cox Way 2023 (The Jo Cox Way/PA)

“It isn’t just for middle-aged men in Lycra – it’s for everyone.”

Kath Lyons, 77, from Glusburn in North Yorkshire, is taking part in the ride for a second time.

She said: “I feel just as excited as last year.

“I’m dreading the hills on the first day but one of the great things about cycling with a group is how supportive everyone is.

“The camaraderie is amazing; everybody encourages everyone else to do the best they can.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor the riders can go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2023