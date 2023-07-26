Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

By Press Association
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance (Julio Cortez/AP)
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance (Julio Cortez/AP)

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s plea deal on two tax charges has fallen apart after the federal judge hearing his case expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge.

The outcome leaves open, at least temporarily, the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

He had been charged with two misdemeanour tax crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£70,000) in taxes from over 1.5 million dollars (£1.16m) in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

Last month, Biden was charged with possession of a firearm by a person who is a known drug user. He had a Colt Cobra .38 Special for 11 days in October 2018.

Hunter Biden
Under the plea deal, Hunter Biden would have been spared time behind bars (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, which means that he would not technically plead guilty to the crime.

As long as he adhered to the terms of his agreement, the case would be wiped from his record. If not, the deal would be withdrawn. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said she was concerned about the language in the diversion agreement and suggested the lawyers get back together and discuss it.

“I think having you guys talk more makes sense,” she said.

Republicans had argued Biden was getting a sweetheart deal.

It was not immediately clear whether the lawyers could resolve the case on Wednesday or whether they would have to go back into more discussions.

The deal was meant to clear the air for Hunter Biden and avert a trial that would have generated weeks or months of distracting headlines.

But the politics remain as messy as ever, with Republicans insisting he got a sweetheart deal and the Justice Department pressing ahead on investigations into Mr Trump, the Republican 2024 presidential primary front-runner.

Mr Trump is already facing a state criminal case in New York and a federal indictment in Florida.

But last week, a target letter was sent to Mr Trump from special counsel Jack Smith that suggests the former president may soon be indicted on new federal charges, this time involving his struggle to cling to power after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Republicans claim a double standard, in which the president’s son got off easy while the president’s rival has been unfairly castigated. Congressional Republicans are pursuing their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s dealings, including foreign payments.

On Tuesday, a row arose after Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee filed court documents urging Judge Noreika to consider testimony from Internal Revenue Services (IRS) whistleblowers who alleged Justice Department interference in the investigation.