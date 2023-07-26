Two pensioners charged in connection with woman’s death in 1981

Two pensioners have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with a woman’s death 42 years ago.

The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan’s Store on Finch Crescent in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on August 13 1981.

Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, were arrested on Tuesday as part of a murder investigation which was launched in 2018.

The pair, from Brighton in East Sussex, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where they were remanded into custody.

They will next appear at Luton Crown Court on August 29.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, who is leading the investigation, said on Tuesday: “We launched a murder investigation into the cold case of Carol Morgan over five years ago.

“My team have worked relentlessly to piece together the events that led to her untimely death and have explored investigative opportunities available to us in the time that’s passed since the 1980s.

“I want to thank our community for supporting the investigation.

“Our cold case unit continues to review every unsolved murder and no murder investigation is ever closed.”

Several arrests were made at the time of Ms Morgan’s death, and again in 2019, but this is the first time anyone has ever been charged.

Anyone with information about Carol Morgan’s death can submit it to police online at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020112H47-PO3

.