Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

By Press Association
Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to tax crimes (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has pleaded not guilty to two tax crimes after a plea deal with federal prosecutors unravelled during a court hearing following the judge’s concerns over the agreement.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanour tax crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£70,000) in taxes from over 1.5 million dollars (£1.16m) in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. That deal is now on hold.

During the hearing on Wednesday, there was a dispute in court over whether the initial agreement gave him protection against any future charges.

Under the plea deal, Hunter Biden would have been spared time behind bars (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, raised concerns about the language of the deal.

The judge gave defence lawyers and prosecutors 30 days to explain why she should accept the initial deal.

This collapsed the proceedings, a surprising development because the plea had been carefully negotiated over weeks and included a lengthy back-and-forth between Justice Department prosecutors and Biden’s attorneys.

The plea deal was meant to clear the air for Hunter Biden and avert a trial that would have generated weeks or months of distracting headlines.

But the politics remain as messy as ever, with Republicans insisting he got a sweetheart deal and the Justice Department pressing ahead on investigations into Mr Trump, the Republican 2024 presidential primary front-runner.

Prosecutors said in court on Wednesday that Biden remained under federal investigation.