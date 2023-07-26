Young women ‘more likely to take risks when walking down stairs than young men’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Young women ‘more likely to take risks when walking down stairs than young men’

By Press Association
A study suggests young women are more likely to take risks while walking down stairs than young men (Alamy/PA)
A study suggests young women are more likely to take risks while walking down stairs than young men (Alamy/PA)

Young women are more likely than young men to take risks like multitasking or engaging in conversation while walking down stairs, new research suggests.

Falling on the stairs is more likely to result in injuries than other types of falls, researchers say.

They analysed 2,400 university students recorded on either the short staircase (two steps) – 52% of whom were women, or on a long staircase (17 steps) – 29% women, and identified eight risky behaviours.

This included not using the handrail, not watching the stairs while descending, wearing sandals, flip-flops, or high heels, having an in-person or phone conversation, using an electronic device, hands in pockets, holding something, and skipping steps.

HyeYoung Cho and Shirley Rietdyk from Purdue University, USA, and colleagues, also identified five people who lost their balance, all of whom recovered – four were men, on the long staircase, and one was a woman, on the short staircase.

According to the findings, women were significantly less likely to use the handrail (though no participants were recorded using the handrail of the short staircase), they were also more likely to be holding something in their hands.

Further, the study published in Plos One, indicates women were more likely to be engaged in conversation, more likely to wear sandals and heels, and also demonstrated a higher number of co-occurring risky behaviour.

But women were less likely to skip steps and more likely to look at the stair tread during transition steps than men.

Female legs in high heel shoes on steps
The study noted that impractical footwear was more of an issue among young women (Alamy/PA)

The study authors said: “The young women we observed demonstrated more risky behaviour than the young men.

“Future studies should also examine physiological differences that may lead to greater injury risk, such as differences in strength or reaction time.”

To identify risks for falling on the stairs and examine why young women sustain so many stair-related injuries compared to young men in the USA, the authors videotaped two indoor staircases on a US university campus over the course of a semester.

Previous research has shown that women tend to interact more closely with colleagues, suggesting one potential explanation for why so many of the people engaging in in-person conversations on the stairs were women.

The researchers suggest that overall the results indicate women are often multi-tasking and therefore possibly distracted while descending the stairs – and that this might be more dangerous than skipping steps or not looking at the stairs.