Home News UK & World

Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool ahead of move to Al-Ettifaq

By Press Association
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said his farewells to the club as he closes in on a move to Al-Ettifaq (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has bid farewell to the club as he closes in on a move to Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old will bring to an end a 12-year spell at Anfield, in which he won every single major club honour, when his move to the Saudi Pro League club is confirmed.

“It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words and it’s even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die,” he posted on Instagram.

“Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone.”

 

He added in a video accompanying his post: “I’m in the (Liverpool) dressing room for the last time so, as you can imagine, it is very emotional.

“I need to somehow explain what these last 12 years have meant for me and my family.

“Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one the greatest honours of my life.

“From the day the armband was passed to me I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

“Thank you for allowing me to be part of your club, thank you for your support in good time and bad.”

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho
Fellow midfielder Fabinho is on the verge of a move to Al-Ittihad (Peter Byrne/PA)

Henderson’s move to the Middle East – where he will be reunited with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard as manager – has been in the pipeline for several weeks but on Wednesday a fan posted a video on social media of him training with his new club in Croatia.

Despite the very public interest in the England international he flew out to Liverpool’s training camp in Germany 11 days ago, although he did not play in either of their friendlies out there after an offer of an initial £12million was accepted.

In contrast, fellow midfielder Fabinho was left at home as a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad arrived hours before they were due to travel.

The Brazil international is still awaiting the conclusion of the deal but that is expected to go through this week.

Scotland international Jack Hendry’s arrival at Al-Ettifaq from Club Brugge has already been confirmed, while former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele appears set to join him.