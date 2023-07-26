Banning alcohol ads would have little impact on consumption, think tank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banning alcohol ads would have little impact on consumption, think tank says

By Press Association
The report looked at studies into the effect of advertising on alcohol consumption (PA)
Banning the advertising of alcohol would have little impact on its consumption, a think tank has said.

A report by The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) – Alcohol Advertising: What does the evidence show? – examined studies that looked at how marketing alcohol affected demand.

It said alcohol advertising “varies enormously” across Europe and some countries, including the UK, take “a more liberal approach”.

The IEA claims studies show “advertising can increase the sale of individual brands” but “does not increase aggregate sales of the type of product being advertised”.

It added: “A small number of studies looking specifically at the impact of alcohol advertising bans have produced mixed results, but the majority have found no impact on aggregate sales.”

Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the IEA, said: “The claim that banning alcohol advertising would reduce the amount of alcohol-related harm in society has remarkably little evidence to support it.

“Advertising affects the market share of individual brands, but the amount of money spent on alcohol advertising has no effect on alcohol consumption overall. This is how advertising works in every other mature market, and it would be a surprise if alcohol were any different.”

One piece of research highlighted in the report was a 2014 Cochrane Review, which concluded that “restricting or banning alcohol advertising may reduce exposure to the risk posed by alcohol at the individual and general population level” but “no systematic review has evaluated the effectiveness, possible harms and cost‐effectiveness of this intervention”.

In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) called for tighter restrictions on the marketing of alcohol, including advertising, sponsorship and promotions, in a bid to reduce harmful uses, particularly among young people.

The Scottish Government held a consultation on the potential ban of alcohol advertising last year but First Minister Humza Yousaf has since paused plans
Last year, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on the potential ban on alcohol advertising. However, this spring, First Minister Humza Yousaf paused any plans to bring restrictions into action amid concern from industry.

In 2021, alcohol advertising was banned in sports in Ireland as part of its Public Health (Alcohol) Act.

Mr Snowdon said that a ban on the advertising of alcohol “would certainly not be an evidence-based policy”.

“Strident claims from anti-alcohol campaigners about advertising should be taken with a pinch of salt. This evidence review found that only a few high-quality studies have looked at this issue, and the evidence is, at best, mixed.

“A ban on alcohol advertising would certainly not be an evidence-based policy.”