Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 27

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The death of singer Sinead O’Connor and the ongoing turmoil surrounding the NatWest bank dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspaper.

Pictures of the Irish singer appear on the front of almost all titles, the Metro giving over much of its front page and saying she has died at the age of 56, while finding room for the third big story of the day – actor Kevin Spacey being cleared of sex assault charges.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star opt for the same headline over pictures of Sinead O’Connor, referencing her biggest hit as they simply say “Nothing Compared”.

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to the NatWest scandal, saying the board is under pressure after £850 million was wiped off its value following the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose.

That is echoed by The Independent, which says Nigel Farage – whose closed Coutts bank account sparked the turmoil – is calling for “more heads to roll”.

And the Financial Times says shareholders are venting their anger on NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies.

The political fallout is covered elsewhere with the i reporting MPs are launching an inquiry into “debanking” with ministers warned banks must be “reined in”.

The Guardian says anonymous briefings had sparked concerns Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt were “damaging UK plc”.

The Times manages to fit Sinead O’Connor, NatWest and Kevin Spacey on its front page, but opts for a different lead – focusing on research which says children who gave up on school during the Covid pandemic risk turning to crime.

Inheritance tax dominates the Daily Express as it says calls for it to be axed have grown among families affected by the measure.

“Corrupt migration lawyers” remains as the focus of the Daily Mail on the back of an investigation by the paper, saying Mr Sunak wanted them to be hit with the “full weight of sanctions”.