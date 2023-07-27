Tributes paid to ‘cheeky’ and ‘loving’ teenager fatally stabbed in Warnham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘cheeky’ and ‘loving’ teenager fatally stabbed in Warnham

By Press Association
A 17-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in a Sussex village has been named as Charlie Cosser (Sussex Police/PA)
A teenager who was fatally stabbed in a Sussex village has been named as Charlie Cosser.

The 17-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously assaulted at an address in Warnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday July 23 and died on Tuesday July 25.

Charlie, also known as ‘Cheeks’, was stabbed multiple times during the attack in Marches Road.

His family have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son and brother, from Milford in Surrey, adding their lives have been destroyed after the “tragic and unnecessary” loss.

A family statement read: “Despite courageously battling right ’til the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe and he tragically passed away on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

“He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.”

They added: “His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

The tribute comes as a 16-year-old boy from Chessington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, and possession of a bladed article.

Crawley Magistrates Court
Crawley Magistrates Court in West Sussex (Ian West/PA)

A 16-year-old girl from Horsham has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

They will both appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 27.

A 52-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, who is leading the investigation from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team described the case as a “complex and fast-moving investigation” as he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them,” the detective said.

“In the meantime, we urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can report it by calling 01273 470101, quoting Operation Ketley, or by reporting online via the Major Incident Public Portal here.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.