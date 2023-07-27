Second and third arrests made in relation to assault of US tourist in Dublin

Second and third arrests have been made in relation to the assault of a US tourist in Dublin city centre.

Gardai said on Thursday morning they had arrested two male juveniles for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The youths are being detained by Gardai in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The assault took place in Dublin city centre (PA)

On Sunday, Gardai arrested a male juvenile who then appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He was remanded on bail and is due to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday morning.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was seriously injured in an attack on Talbot Street last week, prompting a wider debate on whether the Irish capital’s streets are safe.

The US embassy has since issued advice to its citizens to “keep a low profile”, to avoid walking alone, and to keep valuables such as jewellery and passports hidden from view.

Politicians have called for an increase in gardai’s presence on the streets to help people feel safer, and to deter unprovoked attacks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this year’s target of recruiting 1,000 new members to An Garda Siochana would be a challenge, but there was a need to be “tough on public order offences”.

He said people are being “attacked all the time” on Irish streets, which is “not something we can accept”.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that youth diversion projects are seen as “extremely successful” in diverting children who may have an initial offence away from custodial sentences and subsequent reoffending.

“I think perhaps maybe some more of the media focus is probably on the Garda numbers, but government’s response is on all elements, and particularly in terms of the social supports needed to assist,” he said.