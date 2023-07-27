Second and third arrests made in relation to assault of US tourist in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second and third arrests made in relation to assault of US tourist in Dublin

By Press Association
Gardai said they had arrested a male juvenile (PA)
Second and third arrests have been made in relation to the assault of a US tourist in Dublin city centre.

Gardai said on Thursday morning they had arrested two male juveniles for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The youths are being detained by Gardai in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The assault took place in Dublin city centre (PA)

On Sunday, Gardai arrested a male juvenile who then appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He was remanded on bail and is due to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday morning.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was seriously injured in an attack on Talbot Street last week, prompting a wider debate on whether the Irish capital’s streets are safe.

The US embassy has since issued advice to its citizens to “keep a low profile”, to avoid walking alone, and to keep valuables such as jewellery and passports hidden from view.

Politicians have called for an increase in gardai’s presence on the streets to help people feel safer, and to deter unprovoked attacks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this year’s target of recruiting 1,000 new members to An Garda Siochana would be a challenge, but there was a need to be “tough on public order offences”.

He said people are being “attacked all the time” on Irish streets, which is “not something we can accept”.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that youth diversion projects are seen as “extremely successful” in diverting children who may have an initial offence away from custodial sentences and subsequent reoffending.

“I think perhaps maybe some more of the media focus is probably on the Garda numbers, but government’s response is on all elements, and particularly in terms of the social supports needed to assist,” he said.