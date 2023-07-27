Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae backed by fans after saying he is gay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae backed by fans after saying he is gay

By Press Association
Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear centre, said he is gay in an emotional announcement (Kyodo News/AP)
Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae has told fans he is gay.

The announcement has been warmly received in a country that does not legally recognise LGBT equality.

He told an event in Tokyo on Wednesday: “What I’m going to tell you now may not be something you expect or hope to hear. Perhaps some of you may need time to understand.

“For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself… But now after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something.

“I am a gay man.”

As he choked up, fans cheered, saying “hang in there” and applauding.

Atae performed for 15 years in the hugely popular group AAA before it went on a hiatus in 2020.

He has been based in Los Angeles lately and is pursuing a solo career in the United States.

Atae’s revelation comes at a time of increased awareness and support for the rights of LGBT people in Japan.

The political party that has governed Japan for most of its postwar history is known for its conservatism and many politicians in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party oppose equal rights.

Activists have increased their efforts to achieve an anti-discrimination law but parliament in June passed a significantly weaker alternative promoting awareness of sexual minorities without providing legal protections.

In Japan, where LGBT people still face discrimination in schools, workplaces and elsewhere, few public figures have come out.

Popular singer and personality Ai Haruna is a transgender woman who rose to fame in 2009 as the first Japanese to win Thailand’s Miss International Queen, a beauty pageant for transgender women.

Taiga Ishikawa is Japan’s first openly gay parliamentarian.

Atae said on Instagram admitting his sexuality took a long time and he worried he might be shunned from society and lose his career if he acknowledged being gay.

But he overcame many of those struggles and realised “it is better, both for me and for the people I care about, including my fans, to accept who I truly am and tell you so”, Atae said.

“I hope people who are struggling with the same feeling will find courage and know they are not alone.”