Drink-drive fatalities hit 12-year high

By Press Association
Fatalities from drive-drive crashes on Britain’s roads have reached a 12-year high, new figures show (Philip Toscano/PA)
Fatalities from drink-drive crashes on Britain’s roads have reached a 12-year high, new figures show.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said an estimated 260 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2021.

That is up from 220 during the previous 12 months, and is the highest annual total since 2009, when there were 380 fatalities.

A further 1,610 people were seriously injured in drink-drive crashes in 2021.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “These figures are extremely worrying and demonstrate that the battle against drink-driving is far from over.

“This should be a wake-up call to both the Government and police forces about the need for effective enforcement, including increased roadside breathalysing.

“Our message to drivers is simple yet stark: drink-driving ruins lives.”

A DfT spokeswoman said: “Drink-driving is illegal, and there are tough penalties in place to reflect the fact that those who choose to do it not only put their own life at risk but also the lives of others.

“Road safety is our priority and our highly respected Think! campaigns continue to tackle drink-driving attitudes and behaviours, with a new campaign due to run later this year.”

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.