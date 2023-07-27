Lowest number of prisons rated outstanding in six years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lowest number of prisons rated outstanding in six years, figures show

By Press Association
HMP Wandsworth was given a ‘serious concern’ rating (PA)
The number of prisons rated “outstanding” has reached its lowest point in six years, newly released figures from the Ministry of Justice have shown.

Among the 119 prisons evaluated, only 13 (10.9%) were awarded the highest rating, a significant drop compared with the performance in 2019/20, where 19 prisons (16.0%) had achieved the top-tier recognition.

However, the report highlights that between 2016/17 and 2019/20, there was a steady increase in the number of outstanding prisons, rising from 7.6% to 16.0%.

It also noted that the assessment period faced disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to reporting suspension in 2020/21 and subsequent changes in 2021/22, meaning comparisons with these years cannot be made.

The Annual Prison Performance Ratings for 2022/23 also showed there was a slight increase in the number of prisons rated as a “serious concern” compared with the previous year.

HMP Nottingham
Nottingham, the first prison to receive a UN in January 2018, was rated as good (PA)

Nine prisons (7.6%) fell into this category, a rise of two prisons from 2019/20.

These were Bedford, Bristol, Deerbolt in Co Durham, Foston Hall in Derbyshire, Isis in south-east London, Long Lartin in Worcestershire, Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire, Wandsworth in south London and Styal in Cheshire.

The report assessed prison performance using a newly introduced framework, of 17 outcome-focused measures to evaluate them across four main priority areas: security and stability, training, skills and work, drug and alcohol addiction, and family, accommodation and readjustment to society.

The report indicated that 62 prisons (52.1%) achieved a rating of “good performance”, showing a slight decrease from 65 prisons (54.6%) in the 2019/20 assessment.

Additionally, 35 prisons (29.4%) were rated as a “concern”, an increase from 28 prisons in 2019/20.

Overall, 75 prisons (63.0%) received ratings of either “good” or “outstanding”, showing more than half of the evaluated prisons maintained a satisfactory level of performance.

The report also examined prisons that had received Urgent Notifications (UNs) from HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP).

The UN enables the independent inspectorate to promptly inform the Justice Secretary about critical and immediate concerns regarding a prison’s performance, triggering a response and action plan within 28 days to address the issues, followed by a longer-term plan for sustained improvement.

Exeter, which received a UN in May 2018 and another in November 2022, was rated as “of concern” in the 2022/23 performance assessment.

Birmingham, Bedford, Bristol and Chelmsford, which had all received UNs in the past, were rated as “concern” or “serious concern” in the latest evaluation.

Nottingham, the first prison to receive a UN in January 2018, was rated as good.