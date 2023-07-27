Colin Pitchfork Parole Board decision to be reconsidered by fresh panel

The Parole Board’s decision to release double child killer Colin Pitchfork will be re-examined by a fresh panel after the Justice Secretary asked for it to be reviewed.

Pitchfork, 63, was jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in the 1980s.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, but later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and left prison in September 2021.

Schoolgirl Dawn Ashworth was killed by Colin Pitchfork (Topham/PA)

The killer was recalled to prison two months later for approaching a lone female while litter picking.

Last month, a Parole Board panel ruled that the decision to recall him to custody was flawed and that there was no evidence he was pretending to pick litter when he approached her.

In its ruling, the panel said Pitchfork’s behaviour for almost all his time in prison had not caused any concern and that it was no longer necessary for him to be locked up for the public’s safety.

The original decision will be reviewed by a fresh Parole Board panel after a judge granted the application for reconsideration on the grounds of irrationality.

The judge said the original panel’s task was a “particularly challenging and complex one”.

Announcing the review earlier this month, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said it was “vital” that dangerous offenders are kept behind bars.

He added: “My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.

“My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.

“It is absolutely vital that every lawful step is taken to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.”

His intervention came after Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa wrote to Mr Chalk asking him to challenge the parole decision, describing it as “simply unthinkable”.

The MP tweeted on Thursday: “After very many years of campaigning, I am very relieved that the independent Parole Board has agreed with me that it would be in the public interest to keep double child rapist and murderer Colin Pitchfork in prison.”

The Ministry of Justice had previously said it would look “very carefully” at the move, while a source there described it as “deeply worrying”.