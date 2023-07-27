Colin Pitchfork Parole Board decision to be reconsidered by fresh panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Colin Pitchfork Parole Board decision to be reconsidered by fresh panel

By Press Association
Colin Pitchfork killed Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986 (Handout/PA)
Colin Pitchfork killed Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986 (Handout/PA)

The Parole Board’s decision to release double child killer Colin Pitchfork will be re-examined by a fresh panel after the Justice Secretary asked for it to be reviewed.

Pitchfork, 63, was jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in the 1980s.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, but later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and left prison in September 2021.

Photos dated 01/01/83 of schoolgirl Dawn Ashworth
Schoolgirl Dawn Ashworth was killed by Colin Pitchfork (Topham/PA)

The killer was recalled to prison two months later for approaching a lone female while litter picking.

Last month, a Parole Board panel ruled that the decision to recall him to custody was flawed and that there was no evidence he was pretending to pick litter when he approached her.

In its ruling, the panel said Pitchfork’s behaviour for almost all his time in prison had not caused any concern and that it was no longer necessary for him to be locked up for the public’s safety.

The original decision will be reviewed by a fresh Parole Board panel after a judge granted the application for reconsideration on the grounds of irrationality.

The judge said the original panel’s task was a “particularly challenging and complex one”.

Announcing the review earlier this month, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said it was “vital” that dangerous offenders are kept behind bars.

He added: “My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.

“My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.

“It is absolutely vital that every lawful step is taken to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.”

His intervention came after Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa wrote to Mr Chalk asking him to challenge the parole decision, describing it as “simply unthinkable”.

The MP tweeted on Thursday: “After very many years of campaigning, I am very relieved that the independent Parole Board has agreed with me that it would be in the public interest to keep double child rapist and murderer Colin Pitchfork in prison.”

The Ministry of Justice had previously said it would look “very carefully” at the move, while a source there described it as “deeply worrying”.