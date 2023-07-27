No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death – coroner’s court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death – coroner’s court

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor (Ian West/PA)
No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court has said.

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

The coroner was notified of the death on Wednesday, after police found the Grammy-winning singer unresponsive at a home in south London.

The death of the Irish star at the age of 56 is not being treated as suspicious.

The statement from the court said: “The death of Sinead O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the coroner on Wednesday July 26 2023.

“No medical cause of death was given. The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not [be] available for several weeks.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

“If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

Police were called to a house in Herne Hill on Wednesday, where O’Connor was pronounced dead.

She had recently returned to the city after a long absence.

Tributes have poured in for the Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

Sinead O’Connor was propelled to international stardom in 1990 (Ian West/PA)

The cover of the Prince ballad topped charts around the world, but O’Connor always wanted to be a protest singer rather than a pop star and over the years she became well-known for being outspoken about her social and political views.

She sparked controversy and made headlines in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live, sparking a ferocious backlash.

The musician, who spent time in a notorious Magdalene laundry, set up to house “fallen women”, frequently spoke out about the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

She was later ordained as a priest by a bishop from an independent Catholic group and announced that she wanted to be known as Mother Bernadette Mary.

In 2018 she announced that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat.

The singer also spoke openly about suffering from mental health problems and, during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007, she said she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had suffered with suicidal thoughts.

She told Winfrey that medication had helped her find more balance, but said it was “a work in progress”.

In January 2022, her 17-year-old son Shane was found dead after being reported missing two days earlier.

Tributes have poured in from around the world following her death, with musicians, artists and politicians sharing how much she meant to them.

Kate Bush wrote on her website: “It’s like a light has gone out, hasn’t it? A beacon on a high mountain.

“Sinead didn’t just move us with her incredibly emotive voice, she stood up with it.

“I salute her. We were lucky to have such a magical presence move among us.”