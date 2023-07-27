Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach eight workers trapped in illegal mining hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach eight workers trapped in illegal mining hole

By Press Association
Rescuers prepare to save miners trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas (Agus Fitrah/AP)
Indonesian rescuers have upped their efforts to save eight miners trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area since Tuesday.

A joint search and rescue team has brought in six larger submersible water pumps to suck water from the hole and is trying to close off openings where water is seeping in from the groundwater basin.

Small pumps on Wednesday failed to lower the water level.

Adah Sudarsa, head of the local search and rescue office, said: “We will do further assessment when the water entry points have been closed and the puddles are dry.”

The workers became trapped in the hole, which is 60 metres (196ft) deep, on Indonesia’s main island of Java after water suddenly inundated the mining area in the hours after they entered.

A miner who was outside the pit in the Banyumas district saw water building up in a pit nearby and asked the eight workers to get out.

Another worker checked later and saw the miners still in the hole, which was flooding.

They tried to extract water using a water pump but the water had not receded, Central Java police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto said in a written statement, adding that the gold mining area has no licence.

Landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses are some of the hazards miners face in Indonesia, where small artisanal and often unauthorised mining operations can be found.

Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide and workers frequently use little or no protection.

Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in the West Sumatra province in December.

In February 2019, more than 40 people died after a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in the North Sulawesi province collapsed because of shifting soil and a large number of mining pits.