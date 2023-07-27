Number of permanent GPs in England falls year-on-year 12 months in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of permanent GPs in England falls year-on-year 12 months in a row

By Press Association
It is the 12th consecutive month the number of family doctors has fallen year-on-year (PA)
The number of permanent GPs in England has dropped year-on-year for 12 months in a row, as health experts warned the workforce is being “pushed closer towards the precipice”.

There were 26,521 permanent qualified GPs working in England in June 2023, down 1.3% from 26,859 in June 2022, according to new figures from NHS Digital.

It is the 12th consecutive month the number of family doctors has fallen year-on-year, suggesting the total is on a clear downward path.

The latest drop of 1.3% comes after annual decreases of 1.4% in March, 1.5% in April and 1.3% in May.

Year-on-year change in qualified permanent GPs in England
Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said the figures show “the true extent of both the workforce and workload crises our GPs are having to cope with” in order to provide appropriate care for patients.

She added: “Our teams have been working continuously under intense workload and workforce pressures in recent years, but the latest data shows just how serious these pressures have become.”

The figures are based on the number of full-time equivalent posts in the GP workforce, and do not include trainees or locums.

GP workforce statistics can fluctuate month to month, which is why year-on-year comparisons are a more reliable measure of long-term change.

The latest figures also show the proportion of GPs in England working full-time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began nearly eight years ago.

Some 22.7% of qualified permanent GPs worked at least 37.5 hours a week in June 2023, down from 23.4% in June 2022, while 69.2% worked between 15 and 37.5 hours, up from 68.6%.

The earliest data shows 33.3% of permanent GPs were working full-time in September 2015, with 59.7% working 15-37.5 hours.

Prof Hawthorne said: “Demand for our services has grown significantly, we’re now dealing with over five million more appointments a month than in December 2019 – around 70% of which were carried out face to face – but with 977 fewer fully qualified, full-time GPs.

“The average number of patients per GP in England is now a staggering 2,302 – an increase equivalent to an extra 159 patients per GP since December 2019.”

She also said workloads have snowballed while the nature of appointments are becoming more complex due to patients with chronic conditions.

Prof Hawthorne added: “Many GPs are experiencing burnout, low morale and a sense of moral distress at not being able to offer patients access to much-needed care.

“We know that when GPs do leave the profession earlier than planned, it is often due to the pressures of the role, which results in a vicious cycle effect, whereby the workloads of those who remain in practice intensify.

“College surveys have shown that this cycle is likely to get worse, with many of our fully qualified GPs considering leaving general practice in the next five years.

“While there is hope that this situation can be turned around, it is evident that general practice is being pushed closer towards the precipice.”

The Government unveiled its long-awaited NHS Workforce Plan in June, pledging to add more than 300,000 additional staff to the health service, as well as hiking the number of GP training places by 50% to 6,000 by 2031.

Prof Hawthorne said the blueprint “is an opportunity to address some of the most pressing issues”, but added: “We need to see it enacted as an absolute priority, including significant investment for improved retention initiatives to curb the rate at which GPs are leaving the profession and encouraging the next generation of GPs into the workforce.”