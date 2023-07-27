At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after boat overturns in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after boat overturns in Philippines

By Press Association
A man stands on a capsized passenger boat during a rescue operation (Philippine coastguard/AP)
At least 21 people are dead and 40 more have been saved after a Philippine passenger boat overturned in strong winds on Laguna Lake, police said.

A rescue operation continues, police said without giving figures for the total number of people on the MBCA Aya when it capsized in the Rizal province on Thursday.

The boat overturned when its passengers moved to one side of the boat in a panic when it was battered by fierce winds about 150 feet from Kalinawan village in Binangonan town, the coastguard said.

Rizal provincial police said it immediately launched a search and rescue operation with the help of the coastguard and other authorities.

Philippines Boat Accident
The boat disaster brings the death toll from stormy weather to at least 30 (Philippine coastguard/AP)

“The operation is still ongoing for the possible rescue of other passengers,” the force said in a statement.

Typhoon Doksuri moved away on Thursday after battering the northern Philippines and worsening seasonal monsoon rains in a large swath of the archipelago.

The boat disaster brings the death toll from stormy weather to at least 30.

At least nine people were reported killed earlier, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees, and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said.

Sea travel was suspended in many ports during Doksuri’s onslaught from Tuesday to Wednesday, stranding thousands of passengers and cargo trucks.

The no-sail orders were gradually lifted on Thursday as the weather improved in many areas.

Coastguard spokesman Armand Balilo said the passenger boat was cleared to sail from Binangonan to the nearby island of Talim because the typhoon had blown out of the country.

At least four northern provinces remained under cyclone wind alert, banning fishing boats and smaller vessels from venturing out to sea.

Rains, however, continued to swamp several towns and cities farther south, including in the densely populated capital region, metropolitan Manila, which lies to the west of the Rizal province.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.