Man in court accused of murder of woman who died after cemetery assault

By Press Association
Ann Blackwood was described as a ‘loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend’ (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)
Ann Blackwood was described as a ‘loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend’ (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 71-year-old woman who died after she was allegedly assaulted in a cemetery.

Ann Blackwood, described by her family as “loving, caring and kind-hearted”, was pronounced dead by paramedics after the incident at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, Hampshire, on Monday.

Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, July 28.

The family of Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said in a statement released through Hampshire Police: “Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.

“A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music.”

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.

“We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.

“She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Following a thorough investigation, Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.”