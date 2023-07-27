Jordan Henderson ‘can’t wait to get going’ after controversial Saudi move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Henderson ‘can’t wait to get going’ after controversial Saudi move

By Press Association
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he is relishing the challenge after a controversial move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists he cannot wait to get started on a new challenge after completing a controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old brought to an end a 12-year stay at Anfield in which he won every major trophy by finalising a three-year deal with reported wages of up to £700,000 a week.

Henderson, who posted a farewell message to Reds fans on Wednesday, took to Instagram again after his signing was confirmed.

“Delighted to announce I’ve signed for @ettifaq. New challenge ahead, can’t wait to get going. Welcome to Saudi Arabia,” he wrote.

Liverpool are due to receive an initial £12million for the England international, who will be reunited with his former team-mate Steven Gerrard who is manager at the Saudi Pro League club.

“There is no doubt that Henderson is a distinguished addition,” said Al-Ettifaq vice-president Professor Hatem Al-Mishal.

“We completed the deal after the recommendation of sports director Elko Chatori and the technical staff led by English coach Steven Gerrard, who accompanied him as a player and knows his capabilities.”

Henderson was seen training with his new team-mates at a camp in Croatia in a fan video posted on social media, which will have caused Liverpool some embarrassment even though it was hastily deleted.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his departing captain.

“I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well.

“We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that’s clear – as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that’s football.”

However, Henderson’s move had attracted criticism due to his long-time support of LGBT+ issues and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women’s rights and the right to political protest.

Al-Ettifaq’s video montage to announce Henderson’s arrival mixes colour and black and white footage but in the majority of the images the captain’s armband he is wearing – including both the LGBT+ rainbow and UEFA’s No to Racism – is greyed out.

“Jordan Henderson is of course free to play for whoever he chooses, but we would urge him to examine Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and be prepared to speak out about human rights violations in the country,” Amnesty’s UK economic affairs director Peter Frankental told the PA news agency last week.

Pride in Football, a network of LGBT+ fan groups, said in a statement: “When you see someone who has been an ally so publicly transfer to a club in a country where LGBT+ people are attacked and imprisoned, it is disappointing.

“Good luck in Saudi Arabia Jordan, but you have lost the respect of so many people who valued you and trusted you.”

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson wears a rainbow coloured captain’s armband
Henderson has been a big supporter of LGBT+ issues and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign (Peter Powell/PA)

Henderson joins a growing list of players moving to Saudi Arabia.

However, one player who will not be heading to the Middle East is Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, who reportedly refused to meet Al-Hilal officials in Paris on Wednesday after his club accepted what would be a world-record transfer fee of £259million.

PSG believe Mbappe, who has 12 months left on his contract, has already agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid but their willingness to listen to offers for the 24-year-old has led to speculation linking him to the Premier League.

However, the financial implications of such a move would be beyond almost all the clubs in the top flight.