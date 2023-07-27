Masked man with hammer steals miniature dachshund from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked man with hammer steals miniature dachshund from home

By Press Association
Twiglet, who is 16 months old, was stolen from her home in Saffron Walden (Essex Police/PA)
Video of a masked man with a hammer stealing a miniature dachshund has been released by police in a bid to find the animal and return it to its owners.

Essex Police are appealing for help locating 16-month-old Twiglet, who was stolen from her home in Catmere End in Saffron Walden at around 3pm on Wednesday.

CCTV captures the moment the intruder, who was wearing a black face mask and grey high-vis jacket, made off with the animal.

Sixteen-month-old Twiglet was stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden
After the man entered, burglar alarms sounded and the dog began barking and panicking.

The intruder appeared to grab her and wrestled the crying dog to the ground before picking her up and making off with her.

At one point he appeared to clamp the creature’s jaws shut to stop her barking.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland said: “This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims and, as the public can imagine, they just want to see the safe return of Twiglet.

“Thefts such as these are rare and we are taking this investigation seriously and carrying out multiple inquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation.

Twiglet was stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden
Twiglet was taken from her home on Wednesday afternoon (Essex Police/PA)

“I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information such as relevant CCTV or dashcam footage can contact the force on 101 or report it online.