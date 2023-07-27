Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

By Press Association
Bronny James is resting at home (Gregory Payan/AP)
Bronny James is resting at home (Gregory Payan/AP)

The son of former US basketball star LeBron James has been discharged from a US hospital and is resting at home three days after he went into cardiac arrest.

Dr Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist for Bronny James, said the 18-year-old was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident on Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Centre, where James was participating in basketball practice.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his work-up will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Earlier on Thursday, LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” in a message of thanks posted on social media by the top scorer in NBA history. The words were the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s first public comments since Bronny was admitted to hospital on Monday morning.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

He concluded his message with the hashtag “JamesGang”, his nickname for the tight-knit family unit built around their three children by James and his wife, Savannah.

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That is a positive sign for his long-term recovery after the episode at USC’s Galen Centre, where he was swiftly treated by the school’s medical personnel.

He is expected to undergo extensive testing to investigate the cause of his cardiac arrest, as is typical with patients.

The teenager has built a promising basketball career for himself in his father’s considerable shadow. The 6ft 3in teenager became a top recruit as a two-way point guard in high school this year in suburban Chatsworth.

USC were holding summer practices in preparation for a 10-day tour in Europe next month when he collapsed.