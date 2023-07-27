Televised sentencing at Crown Court could be expanded to more senior judges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Televised sentencing at Crown Court could be expanded to more senior judges

By Press Association
A year has passed since the first sentencing remarks were broadcast from the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A year has passed since the first sentencing remarks were broadcast from the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Plans to ensure sentencing in the most serious criminal cases can be broadcast are being consulted on by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

A proposed law change would allow for televised sentencing in the Crown Court to be expanded so that it covers judges who also sit in the Court of Appeal but who are presiding over particularly serious or complicated cases in the Crown Court.

Under the current Crown Court (Recording and Broadcasting) Order 2020, High Court and Senior Circuit judges are permitted to be filmed in the Crown Court as they hand out sentences in criminal cases.

According to the MoJ, expanding the regulations to cover more senior judges would have allowed the sentencing hearing for former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens to be broadcast after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard.

The sentencing in that case was delivered by Lord Justice Fulford, then a Lord Justice of Appeal.

The Government is running a consultation on open justice which it says could see permission granted for TV cameras to film sentencing in the Crown Court when carried out by such senior judges.

A televised sentencing for Couzens did occur for separate offences of indecent exposure, which he committed prior to the killing of Sarah Everard but was sentenced to after his murder conviction. 

Under the current rules, authorised broadcasters – Sky, BBC, ITN and the PA news agency – must apply to broadcast the sentencing remarks and requests are decided by the judge in each case.

The MoJ said the consultation is aimed at boosting public understanding of how criminal justice is delivered in England and Wales.

Friday marks a year since the first sentencing remarks were broadcast from the Old Bailey.

The sentencing of 33 offenders in the Crown Court have been broadcast since the law change, the MoJ said.

Justice minister Mike Freer said: “Today marks one year since this landmark change opened up the Crown Court to television cameras, seeing them broadcast judges’ sentencing remarks for some of the most serious offenders for the first time.

“It has allowed the public to see justice being done in their courts and to understand the complex decisions judges make, building confidence in the justice system.”

Head of legal and compliance at ITN, John Battle, said: “Filming of sentencing has been a great success and has swiftly become the norm. It has brought public engagement with the justice system to a whole new level.”