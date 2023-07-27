Engineers and gas employees trained to spot signs of abuse on home visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Engineers and gas employees trained to spot signs of abuse on home visits

By Press Association
Vital safeguarding training will be given to more than 18,000 utility workers across the country to spot signs of child abuse and neglect (Alamy/PA)
Thousands of engineers and gas employees are to be given training to recognise signs of abuse and neglect so they can identify children at risk while they are working.

More than 18,000 workers across England, Scotland and Wales will be given safeguarding training in a new partnership between the NSPCC and Britain’s four Gas Distribution Networks (GDNs).

The children’s charity said almost 60,000 calls were made to its helpline last year from adults, including utility workers, reporting concerns about child safeguarding.

Workers who visit homes have a unique chance to make a difference, the NSPCC said.

The rollout of the training with GDN workers at Cadent Gas, Northern Gas Networks, SGN and Wales and West Utilities has already begun and will continue throughout the next two years.

Edward Allard, social programmes manager at Cadent, described it as a “significant and wide-reaching project” which will “create a real force for good across Britain”.

He added: “We visit thousands of homes every day, and thanks to this partnership we can create an army of safeguarders to help identify children at risk of neglect or abuse and ensure our workers know how to help them get the support they need as soon as possible.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to support customers living in the most vulnerable situations, each GDN will also work with the NSPCC’s safeguarding experts to ensure that the safeguarding of children and young people is fully embedded into our organisations.”

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: “We are hugely excited about this project, and grateful to Ofgem and all the GDNs for supporting this wonderful partnership.

“Everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect. With this training and support, we can create a real force for good and help protect some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“By working together and sharing our resources, experience and expertise we can help engineers and gas employees across the country play their part in supporting vulnerable families and children in their communities.”

The project is funded by the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) and will also offer the chance for a network of child protection practitioners working with the NSPCC to learn about spotting carbon monoxide risks, the charity said.