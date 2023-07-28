Trump’s lawyers meet with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump’s lawyers meet with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

By Press Association
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President (Evan Vucci/ AP, File)
Lawyers for Donald Trump have met with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team ahead of a potential indictment over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Mr Trump confirmed the meeting in a post on his Truth Social network, writing: “My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country.”

He added that “no indication of notice was given during the meeting”.

It was not immediately clear what was discussed at the meeting, though a similar sit-down with lawyers occurred in the days before Mr Trump was indicted last month on charges of illegally retaining classified documents.

Trump Capitol Riot
Mr Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Thursday’s meeting included Mr Trump’s attorney John Lauro, said someone familiar with the case, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to describe a private gathering.

Mr Lauro said in a Fox News television interview last week that his client had done “nothing wrong”.

The status of the secretive grand jury proceedings remained unclear despite building speculation that a criminal case could be near.

No indictment was filed on Thursday, though Mr Trump did face new charges in the classified documents case, with prosecutors accusing him of asking a staffer to delete security camera footage in an apparent effort to obstruct the investigation.

Mr Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, was informed earlier this month by Mr Smith’s office that he was a target of the Justice Department’s investigation, suggesting that an indictment could be soon.

The investigation has focused on the turbulent two-month period after the November 2020 election in which Mr Trump refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and spread lies that victory was stolen from him.

The turmoil resulted in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, when loyalists to Mr Trump violently broke into the building, attacked police officers and disrupted the congressional counting of electoral votes.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to that assault.

In between the election and the riot, Mr Trump urged local election officials to undo voting results in their states, pressured then vice president Mike Pence to halt the certification of electoral votes and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen — despite the fact that numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even his own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.

A spokesman for Mr Smith declined to comment on Thursday’s meeting. Mr Lauro did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Mr Trump was charged by Mr Smith’s team last month with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Mar-a-Lago, and concealing them from investigators.

He was also indicted in New York in March on charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor.

And prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are preparing to announce charging decisions in the coming weeks related to efforts to subvert the election in that state.