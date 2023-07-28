Drivers hit by ‘price penalty’ to meet Ulez rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Drivers hit by ‘price penalty’ to meet Ulez rules

By Press Association
Drivers are being hit by a ‘price penalty’, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drivers are being hit by a ‘price penalty’, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)

Drivers buying used cars which will avoid daily fees from the planned expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) are being hit by a “price penalty”, according to new analysis.

Online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader said some motorists are being charged over £3,000 more for Ulez-compliant vehicles compared with identical models only a year older which do not meet the scheme’s emissions standards.

The company, which is used by about four out of five UK vehicle retailers, said its research is “hard evidence” the used car market is being distorted by the Ulez plan.

To avoid the £12.50 daily fee for driving in the Ulez area, diesel cars must generally have been first registered after September 2015, while most petrol cars registered after 2005 are also exempt.

Auto Trader said the biggest price gap across the UK involves a used Volkswagen Golf 2016 model being sold for £3,601 more than a 2015 non-compliant version.

That is an increase of 28% from £9,445 to £13,046.

Similarly, a used Ford Focus from 2016 costs £2,828 more than a 2015 model.

This represents a 27% rise, from £7,508 to £10,336.

Other used 2016 models with an apparent premium for Ulez compliance include a Land Rover Epoque (£2,594 more expensive), Nissan Qashqai (£2,220 more expensive) and BMW 3 Series (£1,645 more expensive).

Auto Trader commercial director Ian Plummer said: “This is hard evidence of the distortions in the market caused by the Ulez extension.

“While the overall used car market is in good health nationally, drivers are having to pay a price penalty to follow the rules in London.

“This doesn’t need to be a case of pocket over planet, it is possible to achieve both – but it’s vital we get the balance right between the carrots and the sticks or we’ll lose people along the way.”

Auto Trader said a number of cheaper petrol options which comply with the rules are available in London, such as a 2007 Vauxhall Astra costing £2,172 and a 2006 Ford Focus priced at £2,250.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan plans to expand the zone to cover the whole of the capital from August 29 to boost air quality.

Transport for London estimates that more than 200,000 drivers of non-compliant vehicles will be affected.