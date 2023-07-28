‘Concerning’ rise in people dying in or following police custody, watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Concerning’ rise in people dying in or following police custody, watchdog says

By Press Association
The figure for deaths in or following police custody over the past year is the highest since 2017/18 (Yui Mok/PA)
The number of deaths in or following police custody has seen a “concerning” increase over the past year, surpassing the average recorded over a 10-year period, a watchdog has said.

Figures from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) show the number of deaths in or following police custody has surged from 11 in the previous year to 23 in 2022/23.

The figure is the highest since 2017/18 when there were also 23 fatalities and is also the joint highest in 16 years, with the previous record being 27 deaths reported in 2006/07.

The average number of deaths during the last decade was approximately 16.

Among the 23 individuals who died in or following police custody, 22 were men and one was a woman. The age range varied from 20 to 93 years old, with 19 victims being white, two black, one of mixed ethnicity and one Asian.

Mental health concerns were prevalent among the deceased, with 13 people having mental health conditions such as depression, psychosis, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and self-harm.

Additionally, four people had been detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act 1983 and 21 out of 23 individuals were known to have a link to alcohol and/or drugs at the time of their arrest.

Commenting on the report, IOPC acting director-general Tom Whiting said: “Sadly, we have seen a significant rise this year in the number of deaths in or following police custody, up to 23 from 11, and the highest figure recorded for five years.

“While last year’s figure was particularly low, the fact we have seen a sharp reverse is concerning and raises challenges which spread well beyond policing.”

Mr Whiting noted that when vulnerable people in need of specialist care suffer a crisis, “far too often their needs are not met by other services, and they come into contact with a police service which isn’t designed or equipped to provide for them”.

He added: “I am not alone in calling again for concerted action across agencies to help prevent these deaths wherever possible. It is clear there is an over-reliance on the police service as first responders in dealing with vulnerable people in crisis.

“Police chiefs have expressed understandable concern about the heavy demand placed on their resources in dealing with mental health incidents.

“We welcome any initiative that ensures that people in distress are receiving the most appropriate service from the most appropriate agency.”

He said the IOPC will monitor the development of the Right Care, Right Person scheme as it is rolled out across police forces and urged police leaders and those in health and justice systems to “work closely together to improve arrangements for frontline healthcare and mental health support”.

The IOPC is a non-departmental public body responsible for overseeing the police complaints system in England and Wales.

The annual data released by the watchdog on deaths during or following police contact also revealed fatal road traffic incidents (RTIs) decreased to 26, the lowest since 2020/21, and that there were three fatal police shootings, compared with two last year, consistent with the average recorded since 2004/05.

Recorded apparent suicides following custody were 52, the report showed, lower than the 57 last year.

However, the number remains higher than the average before 2012/13, with reporting dependent on police forces establishing the link between custody and suicide.