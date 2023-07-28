Britain’s longest-serving fire investigation dog retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Britain’s longest-serving fire investigation dog retires

By Press Association
Reqs is retiring (Hertfordshire County Council/PA)
Reqs is retiring (Hertfordshire County Council/PA)

Reqs the investigation dog is putting his paws up and heading into retirement from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The black Labrador has attended about 500 incidents since joining the service in 2012 as a one-year-old, and the service says he is Britain’s longest-serving fire investigation dog.

Reqs has used his brilliant sense of smell to sniff out substances like petrol at incident scenes, and helped fire investigators like his handler, Watch Commander Nikki Harvey, to find crucial evidence in a range of cases.

Reqs in protective boots
Reqs in protective boots at the scene of a fire (Hertfordshire County Council/PA)

These have included high-profile investigations such as arson and murder, and led to more than 250 years of imprisonment for convicted offenders, according to the service.

Ms Harvey said: “We are called to the scene of any serious fire that crews believe to be deliberate or suspicious, or where the cause is not immediately known, especially if there has been a fatality at the scene.

“Reqs gets involved as soon as it is safe.

“I’ll go through the scene first to check that it has properly cooled down with no visible sign of smoke or embers and that there aren’t any hazards that could harm him.

“He gets to work using his best tool, his nose, to locate any potential accelerants like petrol that might have been used to deliberately start a fire.

“That’s when the human fire investigators like myself can take a closer look while Reqs enjoys a reward, his favourite tennis ball.”

Reqs, who will enjoy his retirement as Ms Harvey’s pet dog, will be succeeded by his protege Loki on the fire and rescue team.

Ms Harvey has promised that Reqs will not become a stranger to Hertfordshire residents.

Regular appearances at fire station open days, along with school and club visits and the comfort he has brought to many families who have sometimes lost everything in a fire, have made him a firm favourite with people.

Investigation dogs Loki (l) and Reqs
Investigation dogs Loki (l) and Reqs (r) with handler Nikki Harvey (Hertfordshire County Council/PA)

Ms Harvey said:  “His interactions with children, especially those who have had fire in their home, leaving them quite frightened, can be therapeutic.

“The distraction of stroking him and throwing him a ball can give comfort and reassurance to those affected by traumatic incidents.”

She added: “I’ll miss the nice cuddles he gives at the end of a job, especially if we’ve been to an upsetting or distressing incident.

“He’s my best mate and I love him to bits – while it’s the end of an era in some ways I’m so pleased he’ll still be around and part of our very special community, and I know that Loki will carry on doing a great job in his paw-steps.”