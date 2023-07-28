Teenager facing life after pleading guilty to Sussex village murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager facing life after pleading guilty to Sussex village murder

By Press Association
Charlie Cosser, 17, who died after being stabbed in Warnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of July 23 (Family handout/Sussex Police/PA)
A 16-year-old faces life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murder of teenager Charlie Cosser in a Sussex village.

Charlie, also known as ‘Cheeks’, was stabbed multiple times during the attack on Marches Road, in Warnham, West Sussex in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

The 17-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital after the incident but died on July 25.

His family have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son and brother, from Milford in Surrey, adding their lives have been destroyed after the “tragic and unnecessary” loss.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered his guilty plea at his first appearance at Lewes Crown Court on July 28.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article.

The 16-year-old appeared in the dock, and family members attended the hearing in the public gallery.

Defending, Kevin Light told the court the teenager was of previous good character and had “drunk a considerable amount” and could not remember certain events of the evening such as how he came about the knife.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Christine Laing KC said: “There is only one sentence which is life imprisonment but I have to determine what the appropriate minimum term you must serve before you are considered eligible for parole and to be released.

“I also need to see more information about the case before I decide that.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on September 11.