Man who strangled and buried partner on holiday in Peru jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man who strangled and buried partner on holiday in Peru jailed for life

By Press Association
Jorge Garay was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years (Kent Police/PA)
Jorge Garay was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years (Kent Police/PA)

A man who strangled and buried his partner while on holiday in Peru has been jailed for life.

Jorge Garay killed 37-year-old mother-of-one Karla Godoy before he wrapped her body in a tarpaulin and dumped her in a makeshift grave on land owned by his family in Lima.

Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, will serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars after being convicted at Maidstone Crown Court earlier this month, Kent Police said.

The couple had left the UK on September 15 2022 and travelled to Peru via Spain, the court heard.

Jorge Garay court case
Karla Godoy was murdered by her partner (Kent Police/PA)

Ms Godoy’s family, who live in Honduras and Spain, last heard from her on September 23 2022, when she told them she planned to travel back to Spain the following day but never arrived.

After efforts to contact her failed, Ms Godoy’s worried relatives contacted the police in both Spain and Peru.

Kent Police said Garay returned to the UK alone on October 4.

He told his landlord that Ms Godoy had stayed in Spain while he went to Peru and also claimed he had been robbed of his money and ID while away.

Garay then emptied the flat the couple had rented in Dartford and handed his keys back before he left the area.

On October 12, as Ms Godoy’s family and friends searched for her, Garay was reported to have made a confession via a telephone conversation in which he admitted to murder.

Kent Police said he claimed they had argued and he had acted in self-defence.

Ms Godoy’s body was found by Peruvian authorities in a garden on the same day, she had been strangled and was identified through fingerprint records.

Jorge Garay court case
The burial site, where Ms Godoy’s body was found (Kent Police/PA)

Garay was arrested in London on October 14 and charged with murder two days later. His sentencing took place on Friday.

Kent Police used powers under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which allow officers to prosecute a person who lives in the UK but has committed a violent offence in another country.

It is thought to be the first time the law has been used in the UK for a murder case, the force said.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Today’s sentencing will not bring back Karla, but I hope it provides her family with some form of closure and justice.

“Karla trusted Garay but he committed the ultimate betrayal and took away her life, leaving her daughter without a mum and her family without their daughter, sister and aunt.”

The officer added: “Karla’s family has been left mourning her needless loss and I can only hope that now the case has concluded that her family and friends can find some closure.”