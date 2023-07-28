Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

The 75th Emmy Awards which were due to be held in September have been postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

A source confirmed the postponement ahead of an official announcement. No information about a new date was immediately available.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18.

Rules laid out by the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend award shows while on strike.

The Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the Hollywood strikes (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends.

The HBO network leads the way, with three of its top shows – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last Of Us – up for 74 awards.

Ted Lasso has the most comedy category nominations with 21, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.