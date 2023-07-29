Donald Trump and party rivals speak at key Iowa Republican event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump and party rivals speak at key Iowa Republican event

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Donald Trump and his top rivals for the Republican presidential nomination took the stage one by one on Friday night to address an influential gathering of Iowa Republicans.

Mr Trump’s competitors mostly reserved their sharpest criticism for President Joe Biden and a Democratic Party they argued had lost touch with mainstream America — failing to pounce on additional counts over Mr Trump’s retention of classified documents that might have otherwise been an opportunity to cut into his comfortable early lead in the polls.

“The time for excuses is over. We must get the job done,” said Ron DeSantis. “I will get the job done.”

The Florida governor also repeated his frequent promise to halt the “weaponisation” of the Justice Department, an allusion to Mr Trump’s legal troubles.

Mr Trump did not get into specifics on the charges he is facing (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

But he offered no specific thoughts on the cases against him — even though Mr Trump is also bracing to be charged soon in Washington over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president frequently avoids attending multicandidate events in person, questioning why he would share a stage with competitors who are badly trailing him in polls.

Still, with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus less than six months away, Mr Trump joined a dozen other Republican hopefuls in speaking to about 1,200 party members and activists at the Lincoln Day Dinner.

“If I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me,” Mr Trump said in his only veiled reference to his legal issues.

He also insisted the same would be true if he were trailing in the polls.

While Mr DeSantis did not mention the former president by name, Mr Trump did not return the favour.

He told the crowd, “I wouldn’t take a chance on that one”, and repeatedly branded him “DeSanctus”.

Mr Trump was even more blunt before the dinner as he opened a campaign office in Urbandale, outside Des Moines.

Ron DeSantis did not mention the former president by name (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

He said: “I understand the other candidates are falling very flat… it’s like death.”

More than 100 people packed the small office, many wearing Make America Great Again hats and shirts.

Similar strong support for the former president was evident during the dinner, when many attendees wore Trump Country stickers.

Mr DeSantis, who like most of Friday’s speakers vowed to visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties, is Mr Trump’s strongest primary competitor but has been trying to reset his stalled campaign for two weeks.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, did face criticism from some Republican opponents, but only those considered long shots.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchison declared, “As a party, we need a new direction for America and for the GOP”, drawing only muted reaction from the crowd.

Loud and sustained boos came, however, for Will Hurd, a former Texas congressman, who said: “The reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand.

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again… Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.”